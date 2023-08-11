An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Japan's Hokkaido. German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said that the quake of 6.0 struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday. The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Hits Ibaraki.

Quake Hits Japan

BREAKING: 6.0 magnitude quake in Hokkaido, Japan — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)