Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of 6.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Jolts Mindanao; No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Philippines in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology.

Jun 28, 2025
Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of 6.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Jolts Mindanao; No Casualties Reported
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mindanao, June 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Philippines in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred in Mindanao at 04:37 hours (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 105 kilometres. Earthquake in Andaman Sea: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits Indian Ocean off Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 28/06/2025 04:37:10 IST, Lat: 5.28 N, Long: 126.08 E, Depth: 105 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines." Further updates are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

