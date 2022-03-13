Ukrainian Officials on Sunday said that the electricity at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been restored. A few days ago, the nuclear power plant had lost power. Russian forces attacked the defunct nuclear facility on the very first day of the invasion.

Check Tweet:

Electricity has been restored at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials say — BNO News (@BNONews) March 13, 2022

