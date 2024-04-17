In an unexpected turn of events, a circus elephant from the Jordan World Circus escaped from a traveling circus tent in Butte, Montana. The elephant began wandering the streets, causing traffic disruptions. Local law enforcement and other authorities responded swiftly, closing off the streets to ensure public safety. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to officials from the Jordan World Circus, the female elephant was being washed outside the municipal centre when a passing vehicle backfired. The loud noise agitated the elephant, leading to its brief escape. The frightened animal was quickly captured and safely returned to the civic center, averting any potential harm. The incident occurred on the night of the Jordan World Circus’s visit to the town. The handlers have since secured the elephant’s safety. Elephant Attack Video: US Tourist Dead After Angry Elephant Chases and Attacks Safari Truck in Africa's Kafue National Park, Terrifying Moments Caught on Camera.

Elephant on Loose in Montana

ELEPHANT ON THE LOOSE! An elephant was on the loose in Butte, MT earlier today. The animal has since been captured. The elephant is in town for the Jordan World Circus. FYI, graphic language is used in the video. pic.twitter.com/ftwJ7GumSn — Ryan Dennis (@RyanDennisWX) April 16, 2024

