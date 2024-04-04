An 80-year-old woman from the US was killed in an elephant attack while she was on a safari in Africa’s Kafue National Park. The terrifying moments leading up to the woman's reported death were caught on camera. The viral video shows an elephant running behind a safari vehicle. The vehicle moves along before it suddenly stops and the animal approaches. The elephant suddenly flips the vehicle resulting in US tourist’s death. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Woman Approaches Elephant in Attempt to Befriend it, Angry Animal Attacks Latter and Sends Her Flying Backwards; Chilling Video Surfaces.

Elephant Attack Video

NEW: American tourist killed after an enraged bull elephant attacks a safari truck in the Kafue National Park in Africa. The elephant reportedly separated from the herd to chase the vehicle traveling about 25 mph. The elephant caught up to the vehicle and charged, flipping the… pic.twitter.com/Sy3t6JoA4S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 3, 2024

