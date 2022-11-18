Tesla Boss Elon Musk has been called "space Karen", "dictator's a**kisser", and "Worthless Billionaire" in a series of insults that were projected onto the Twitter headquarters in San Fransico. The insults were seen scrolling across the building. The video of HQ's wall has gone viral on social media and has garnered netizens' attention. Elon Musk Shares This Meme As Mass Resignations Hit Twitter Triggering Fear of Global Outage.

Insults Scrolling Across Twitter HQ's Wall:

A scrolling message outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has called @elonmusk a "lawless oligarch, space Karen, mediocre manchild, worthless billionaire" and more @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/PyXz0YaZmF — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) November 18, 2022

Twitter's HQ Going Hardcore:

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD — Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO  (@christoq) November 18, 2022

'Space Karen':

This is at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters Elon Musk the #SpaceKaren OMFG 😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J1RSQUSh8G — The Sage II (@SarkySage2) November 18, 2022

