In a bid to ease growing trade tensions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is ready to negotiate with the US over industrial tariffs, offering a "zero-for-zero" deal. Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, April 7, von der Leyen said, “We stand ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods… because Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table.” The proposal comes amid heightened trade tensions following former US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. Von der Leyen emphasised that the EU had made this offer even before Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. EU ministers are now discussing strategies to respond. Trump Tariffs: EU Ministers to Meet as Global Markets Tumble.

EU Offers 'Zero-for-Zero' Tariff Deal to US

