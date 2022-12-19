Riots erupted in France after Argentina secured a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over France to lift the World Cup on Sunday. Riots broke out in several French cities after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina. Video shows thousands pouring into the streets after the loss. Thousands of policemen were seen patrolling streets of the French capital last evening. Videos showed police use tear gas to disperse fans on the Champs-Elysees in Paris as they continued to pelt firecrackers at law enforcers. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: French Police Use Tear Gas Against Fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris After France's Loss to Argentina: Reports

Watch Video:

Riots erupt in #France after the defeat of the national team in the final of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HH2efgzyRf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 18, 2022

