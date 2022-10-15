New Delhi, October 15: A man impersonating an Indian Air Force officer was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to Delhi Police, the man was posing as a Wing Commander of Indian Air Force at IGI Airport on Thursday. Delhi: Man Held by Customs at IGI Airport for Smuggling Wrist Watches, Including One Worth Rs 27.09 Crore; Watch Video.

He was then arrested by Delhi Police and two uniforms were recovered from his possession. The man was produced in Court on Friday and was sent to five days police remand. Further investigation is underway.

