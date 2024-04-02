Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024, released on Tuesday, April 2, listed Mukesh Ambani as the ninth richest globally and the only Indian businessman on the list with a net worth of USD 116 Billion, leading Reliance Industries diverse portfolio spanning petrochemicals, oil, telecom, retail, and financial services. Contrastingly, Bernard Arnault commands the LVMH empire with 75 luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, amassing a staggering net worth of USD 233 Billion. The list sees a surge with 2,781 billionaires, up by 141 from last year, collectively worth USD 14.2 trillion, marking a significant rise from previous records. The US dominates with a record 813 billionaires, while China and India follow suit despite economic challenges impacting their rankings. Mukesh Ambani Retains His Title as Asia's Richest Person, Gautam Adani Improves Ranking as Mumbai Surpasses Beijing to Become Asia's Billionaire Capital: Report.

