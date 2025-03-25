In a terrifying moment, two Patrouille de France jets collided mid-air during a stunt performance near Air Base 113 in Saint-Dizier on March 25. The dramatic incident, captured by onlookers, occurred around 3:40 PM during a training drill involving seven Alpha Jets. As the planes collided, both pilots and one passenger were forced to eject from their aircraft. Fortunately, the Air Force team confirmed that all three individuals were found conscious and unharmed after ejecting. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway. Jet Crash Caught on Camera in China: Chinese Naval Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Exercise in Hainan, Pilot Manages To Eject Safely; Video Surfaces.

France Plane Mishap

France: At BA 113 in Saint-Dizier, two Alphajets from the@PAFofficiel collided during a 7-plane training flight. The 3 pilots, including 1 passenger, were able to eject in time and are safe.pic.twitter.com/qDdjLGue6A — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 25, 2025

2 Jets Crash Into Each Other During Stunt at Saint-Dizier

