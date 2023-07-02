France is witnessing scenes of mayhem, madness, and widespread unrest as massive protests continue over the killing of a teen. Amid this, the mayor of Paris suburb L'Haÿ-les-Roses has said rioters crashed a car into his home before setting it on fire, injuring his wife and one of his children overnight. More details are awaited. France Riots New Video: Rioters Reportedly Set Fire to Residential Building in Grigny.

France Riots:

BREAKING: Mayor of Paris suburb L'Haÿ-les-Roses says rioters crashed a car into his home before setting it on fire, injuring his wife and one of his children — BNO News (@BNONews) July 2, 2023

France Riots Escaletes:

BREAKING: Rioters rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb, injuring his wife and one his children. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 2, 2023

