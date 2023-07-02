Rioters on Saturday reportedly set fire to a residential building in Grigny as France Riots rage on the fifth day of the demonstration. Various violent incidents, including riots, protests, and looting, have gripped France. The country activated 45,000 police and gendarmes across France Saturday night to quell riots. The unrest is a response to the death of Nahel (17) shot dead during a traffic stop. Cars Falling From Parking Facility During France Riots? Video of Scene From The Fate Of The Furious Falsely Linked to Violence in France, Here's a Fact Check.

Residential Building Set on Fire:

BREAKING: Reports that rioters set fire to residential building in Grigny, Francepic.twitter.com/6bguowssRD — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 2, 2023

France Riots New Video:

A large residential building has been set on fire by rioters in Grigny, France.pic.twitter.com/HrBu6BOWQI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 2, 2023

