A massive explosion closed down part of Interstate 95 on Friday after a fuel tanker crashed on a major bridge in Connecticut, sending a column of smoke and fire into the air and killing one person. The massive blaze erupted after a collision between a car and the fuel delivery truck. Videos from the scene showed huge plumes of black smoke billowing out from the remnants of the truck. The bridge, which connects the coastal cities of Groton and New London, is a major transportation link in Eastern Connecticut near the state’s border with Rhode Island. US Blast: Bomb Explosion at Apartment Building in Washington's Seattle; Hazmat Crew On Spot.

Connecticut Bridge Explosion Videos

Fire on the gold star bridge in groton Ct😳 pic.twitter.com/pxbAMKWWec — chrisstevens7 (@Moneymakerzzz91) April 21, 2023

Kayaker Matt Stone of Chester caught this footage from the water near the Gold Star Bridge boat launch @thedayct pic.twitter.com/EyGqSU5Cit — Elizabeth Regan (@eregan_ct) April 21, 2023

