A 50-year-old German man miraculously survived a terrifying 300-meter (1,000-foot) avalanche on Mont Blanc’s Colle del Gigante. A viral video captured the moment he was swept away while skiing off-piste before being buried under snow. Nearby French skiers rushed to his aid and found him conscious, expressing relief at his survival. The skier’s airbag rucksack likely saved his life by keeping him closer to the surface of the snow. An air ambulance transported him to a hospital, where his condition was reported as not serious. The dramatic rescue occurred on the same day that five skiers lost their lives in two separate avalanches in the French Alps. Manhattan Subway Shocker: Man Miraculously Survives After Being Pushed in Front of Moving Train in Chelsea, Suspect Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

German Skier Survives Avalanche on Mont Blanc

NEW: German man escapes de*th thanks to his emergency airbag after being swept away down a mountain by an avalanche. The incident happened at Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. As the man started sliding down the slope, he could be seen inflating his anti-avalanche… pic.twitter.com/LyLWQiw02N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2025

