A shocking incident unfolded at Manhattan’s 18th Street subway station in Chelsea, where a man was pushed onto the tracks as a southbound train approached on Tuesday afternoon. Captured on video, the attack occurred around 1:35 PM ET. The victim, who sustained injuries to his leg and head, miraculously survived. Police confirmed the suspect was arrested shortly after the video went viral. This act of violence comes less than two weeks after a woman was fatally set on fire on a stationary train, sparking concerns over subway safety. The Chelsea station, located near Union Square, became the latest scene of a violent subway attack, highlighting the ongoing challenges of public safety in New York City’s transit system. Manhattan Fire: Blaze Erupts at Inwood Hill Park in US, FDNY on Spot (Watch Videos).

Man Critically Injured After Being Pushed in Front of Moving Train

NEW: A man is in critical condition after being pushed in front of a moving train in Manhattan. Horrific. The incident happened at the W. 18th St. stop in Chelsea at about 140 according to police. The man somehow survived the brutal attack and is reportedly in critical, but… pic.twitter.com/gWACS0WPyQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2024

