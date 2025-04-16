Shocking footage from Roe Green Park in Brent, northwest London, shows a German Shepherd savagely attacking two small dogs as their owners scream for help. The unleashed Shepherd first grabbed a white dog, thrashing it violently while two men tried to intervene with water. When that failed, a man in a grey tracksuit used an extreme but effective method—he inserted his finger into the German Shepherd’s private parts, forcing it to release the dog. Moments later, the frenzied dog attacked a tiny black pooch, prompting more people to intervene. The Shepherd was eventually restrained, but not before causing chaos. The condition of the injured dogs remains unknown. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many slamming irresponsible pet ownership. Ohio Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Baby Killed by Family Pit Bull, Parents Share Grief on Social Media as Police Probe Fatal Dog Attack.

German Shepard Attacks 2 Small Dogs (Disturbing Video)

NEW: Man saves a small dog from a violent German Shepherd by repeatedly sticking his finger up the dog's butth*le. Diabolical. The incident took place over the weekend at Roe Green Park in northwest London. Multiple people tried stopping the attack by using various… pic.twitter.com/XquhCxARbW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

