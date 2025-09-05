In a shocking incident, a teacher was stabbed by a student in Germany today, September 5. The alleged incident occurred in Germany's Essen. It is reported that a manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrator of the heinous attack. Accoding to a report in Reuters, the teacher was injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational college in the German city of Essen. As per the German newspaper Bild, a pupil suspected in the stabbing incident is said to be at large. The report also added that it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the stabbing attack. Germany Stabbing: 4 People Stabbed at a Company in Mellrichstadt, Investigation Launched.

Student Stabs Teacher in Germany

