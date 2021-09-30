A tornado lashed the northern German port city of Kiel on Wednesday. According to reports, high winds caused destruction. Several people reported to be injured. Several trees were uprooted in the city, while many houses had their roofs torn off.

Here Is The Video Of Tornado Causing Destruction:

#BREAKING: Several people reported injured following tornado in Germany city of Kielpic.twitter.com/ztrTZeY1z9 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 29, 2021

