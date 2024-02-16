Greece, a country with a Christian Orthodox majority, has made history by legalising same-sex marriage. This monumental change came after a parliamentary vote of 176-76 on Thursday, which also legally permits same-sex couples to adopt children. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has hailed the new law as a bold step towards eradicating a significant inequality. However, the decision has sparked a divide within the nation, with the influential Orthodox Church leading the opposition. Supporters of the Church have expressed their dissent through a protest rally in Athens. Same-Sex Marriages: Church of England Backs Plans For ‘Trial Blessings’ of Gay Weddings.

Greece Same-Sex Marriage

BREAKING: Greece legalizes same-sex marriage, becoming first Orthodox Christian country to do so. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)