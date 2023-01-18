Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested for protesting the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. The video of the 20-year-old's arrest went viral on social media and sent social media into a frenzy. Several netizens then slammed the young climate activist soon after a behind-the-scenes video featuring Thunberg smiling after her arrest surfaced online, calling it a "publicity stunt". "All staged. You are smiling for the camera," wrote a user on Twitter. Greta Thunberg, Climate Activist, Detained After Protest at German Coal Mine, Say Police (Watch Video).

Greta Thunberg Arrested in Germany:

Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening. Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023

All Staged, Says User:

All staged. You are smiling for the camera. pic.twitter.com/nH34tdfJvF — FMC Flâneur (@fmc98000) January 18, 2023

Greta Smiles as Police Take Her Away:

Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg was removed from the protesting site at a mine in Lutzerath, in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany. She was seen smiling as she was carried away by police.@GretaThunberg @GermanyinIndia #Germany pic.twitter.com/Vr2ENzltRr — The Environment (@theEcoglobal) January 16, 2023

Some Showed Support Towards Young Activist:

Keep smiling lovely 😊 We all know you're in the right 👏👏👏@GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/3RQdxabouI — Kercle 💙 (@kercle) January 17, 2023

"Stay Out of Trouble":

Damn.... why's #GretaThunberg really smiling so hard? I hope she stays out of trouble....🤣🤭🤣🤭 pic.twitter.com/48uCyAi0X8 — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) January 18, 2023

Greta Staged Her Arrest?

LMFAO Greta literally staged being arrested for the cameras. pic.twitter.com/qGNurU0lrO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2023

