Green activist and noted environmentalist of Kerala, Kallur Balan, passed away on Monday, February 10. According to reports, Kallur Balan died due to health-related ailments in Kerala's Palakkad. He was 74. Notably, Balan was famous for raising numerous plants in various parts of the state and is credited for transforming arid lands into green zones through incessant planting of saplings of native species and ensuring they became trees. He also dug pits in arid lands to ensure water for birds. He was also awarded the Vanamithra award, instituted by the forest department. Balan was also known as Kerala's "Green Man". Kerala Shocker: Woman Officer at Coir Board Dies in Kochi; Family Alleges Workplace Harassment As She Denies Medical Leave.

