Arion Kurtaj, a British teenager engaged in a hacking spree, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for stealing and leaking 90 clips from the unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 game. Deemed a public threat due to his talent and intent, he received an indefinite hospital order, remaining confined until doctors judged him safe. Even after having his laptop seized, Kurtaj executed his cyber attack utilizing an Amazon Firestick, his hotel television, and a mobile phone. He infiltrated the company's internal Slack messaging system, announcing, "If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours, I will start releasing the source code." This hack reportedly cost Rockstar Games “nearly $10 million," and the developer reportedly spent another $5 million to mitigate the after effects of the act. GTA 6 Leaks: 18-Years-Old Hacker Arion Kurtaj From International Gang ‘Lapsus$’ Hacks Rockstar Games and Releases Game’s Clips, Sentenced for Life in Secure Hospital.

GTA 6 Leak

🚨 A teen hacked Nvidia, got arrested, was released on bail under police supervision. Police confiscated his laptop and put him in a motel room. He then used the Amazon fire stick connected to his motel room TV to hack Rockstar and steal GTA 6 clipshttps://t.co/DlBZa4AFPE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 22, 2023

