Oxford, December 22: Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, after it announced the release date on X. GTA 6 is currently one of the most anticipated games, with millions of gamers waiting for it to launch in 2024. Amid the trailer drop and excitement, there are reports about a 18-years-old-hacker who leaked clips of the GTA 6 game ahead of the launch, sentenced in secure hospital for life.

According to the reports, the 18-year-old autistic hacker, Arion Kurtaj, used an Amazon Fire Stick, a hotel TV, and a smartphone to release the GTA 6 game video clips online. Arion Kurtaj has now received a life sentence in a secure hospital. As per a report by Business Today, Kurtaj was deemed "a high risk to the public" by a British Judge due to his desire to engage in cybercrimes. GTA 6 Trailer Launched by Rockstar Games: Check New Characters, Story and Graphics of New Grand Theft Auto 6 Game (Watch Video)

Arion Kurtaj's Active Engagement in Cybercrimes:

Arion Kurtaj from Oxford, UK, being an autistic young boy, was found to be a founding member and mastermind of Lapsus$, an international gang that attacked tech giants like Nvidia, Uber and Rockstar Games. According to the report by BBC, Arion Kuraj, sentenced due to a desire to commit cyber-crimes, will remain "at the secure hospital for life unless doctors deem him no longer a danger." The 18-year-old deemed a high risk to the public, had been reportedly violent in custody, with many incidents of injury and damage to the property.

The reports said that the doctors find Arion Kurtaj to be unfit for standing trial for his cybercrimes due to his acute autism. The jury was asked to determine whether he committed crimes or not. As per the mental assessment of Kurtaj done as a part of the sentencing hearing, he continued showing intent to return to cybercrimes as soon as possible.

Arion Kurtaj GTA 6 Leaked Clips:

According to the reports, Arion Kurtaj leaked over 90 videos of GTA 6 gameplay in September 2023. Despite remaining under police protection, he reportedly planned an attack on Rockstar Games using an Amazon Fire Stick, a keyboard, a hotel TV and a newly acquired mobile phone. The BBC reported that he broke into Rockstar Games's internal Slack messaging and declared that if the company does not contact him on Telegram within 24 hours, he will start releasing the source code. Zomato Denies Offering 'USD 2 Billion' To Acquire Logistic Platform Shiprocket, Cautions Investors Against Incorrect News Floating in Market: Report.

Later, he used "TeaPotUserHacker" on the forum and posted the clips and source code. The defence team of Arion Kurtaj reportedly argued that the success of the GTA 6 game trailer with 128 million views indicated no harm was done. However, the Rockstar Games claimed it cost $5 million to recover from the hack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).