A NYT report has said that Hamas is stockpiling food and fuel in the Gaza Strip, keeping it from residents who are in desperate need. According to the report Hamas has hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel, which it is using to power rockets, vehicles and other military uses, as well as stockpiles of water, medicine and food. This comes after reports that people in Gaza are suffering amid dwindling supplies of food, water and medicine. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Preparing for Massive Ground Incursion Into Gaza With Early Raids, Says Report.

Hamas Stockpiling Food and Fuel

BREAKING: The New York Times reports that Hamas has, in its tunnels, 'hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel for vehicles and rockets; caches of ammunition, explosives and materials to make more; and stockpiles of food, water and medicine'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 29, 2023

