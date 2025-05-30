Jaia Cruz, 24, was sentenced to 15 years for fatally stabbing USPS worker Ray Hodges, 36, during a January deli argument in Harlem. The stabbing followed a dispute over line-cutting, with Cruz later claiming Hodges “deserved it.” Prosecutors said Cruz took a plea deal for first-degree manslaughter, avoiding a potential 25-to-life murder trial. Hodges’ grieving family erupted in anger at the Manhattan courtroom, decrying the sentence as unjust and too lenient. Cruz’s lawyer alleged Hodges made a slur about her gender identity. The judge called the killing “senseless” but cited difficulty in proving intent. The victim’s relatives wore “Justice for Ray” shirts, expressing deep frustration over the plea bargain’s outcome. US Horror: Man Kills Chihuahua by Stuffing Dog in Oven, Cooks Puppy for 'Barking Too Much' in Alabama; Arrested.

Postal Worker Killed in Harlem

NEW: 6'4'' transgender who stabbed a postal worker to death in Harlem for cutting him in line at a deli, sentenced to just 15 years in prison. New York: The city that will try to throw a president in prison for life, but will give a vicious murderer 15 years. 24-year-old Jaia… pic.twitter.com/KoDU519Ois — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)