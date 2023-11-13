Multiple videos going viral on social media show a pond in the US State of Hawaii turning pink. According to news agency Insider Paper, a pond in Hawaii has reportedly turned pink, and scientists have warned people against entering the water or drinking it. Reportedly, the coastal pond on the Maui island in Hawaii has changed its appearance, with its water turning pink. Soon after the incident came to light, scientists and local authorities searched for the possible cause of such an unusual phenomenon. Meanwhile, people on the island have been taking in the beauty of the pink waters. Ohio Water Contamination: Videos Show Highly Contaminated Water in East Palestine After Train Carrying Toxic Chemicals Derailed.

Pond in Hawaii Turns Pink

WATCH: Pond in Hawaii turns pink and scientists are warning against entering the water or drinking it. pic.twitter.com/OaLkNjxQ0O — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 12, 2023

Pink Pond in Hawaii

A coastal pond in Maui island in Hawaii has changed appearance and its water has turned pink. While scientists and local authorities are searching for a possible cause of such an unusual phenomenon, people on the island have been taking in the beauty of pink waters. pic.twitter.com/DA67cD4xRf — RT (@RT_com) November 12, 2023

