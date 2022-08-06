In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy identified as Archie Battersbee, who had been at the centre of a legal battle in the United Kingdom between his parents and the hospital treating him has passed away. Archie's life support was withdrawn earlier on Saturday. Reacting to her son's death, his mother said, "He fought right until the very end."

Check tweet:

"He fought right until the very end", says Archie Battersbee's mother after her 12-year-old son, who had been at the centre of legal battle in the UK between his parents and the hospital treating him, dies https://t.co/ptxV1h03MI — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 6, 2022

Watch video:

Archie Battersbee has died in hospital after weeks of legal battles. Speaking outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, his mother Hollie Dance said “he fought right until the very end” pic.twitter.com/K7wmTKYie3 — PA Media (@PA) August 6, 2022

