In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy identified as Archie Battersbee, who had been at the centre of a legal battle in the United Kingdom between his parents and the hospital treating him has passed away. Archie's life support was withdrawn earlier on Saturday. Reacting to her son's death, his mother said, "He fought right until the very end."

