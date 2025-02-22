CCTV footage has captured the moment Israeli forces shot and killed 11-year-old Palestinian child Ayman Al-Haimouni in the Al-Ksara area of Hebron. The incident occurred yesterday, adding to the rising tensions in the region. According to local sources, Ayman was in the area when Israeli forces opened fire. The footage shows the child collapsing after being struck by bullets. Witnesses claim there was no immediate threat in the vicinity, raising concerns over the use of force. Medical teams rushed to the scene, but Ayman succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. His death has sparked outrage among Palestinians, with calls for accountability. Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Frees 3 More Israeli Hostages to Red Cross in Latest Exchange Under Fragile Ceasefire.

Video of Israeli Forces Shooting and Killing 11-Year-Old Goes Viral

CCTV footage captures the moment Israeli occupation forces shoot and kill 11-year-old Palestinian child Ayman Al-Haimouni in Al-Ksara area in Hebron yesterday. pic.twitter.com/w4NfcOJen6 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)