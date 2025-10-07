A medical helicopter crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, California, on Monday evening, October 6, leaving at least three people critically injured. The REACH air medical chopper reportedly took off from a children’s hospital, though it is unclear if it was en route to or from the facility. Emergency crews quickly responded, shutting down the highway to assist victims and manage traffic. Videos shared on social media showed the helicopter spinning out of control before falling near moving vehicles. Authorities from the FAA and California Highway Patrol have been contacted, and investigations into the cause of the crash are underway. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed multiple injuries, with several victims trapped in the wreckage. NYC Helicopter Crash: Tourist Chopper Crashes Into Hudson River in New York City, 6 Including 3 Children Killed (Watch Videos).

WATCH: Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California; several injuries pic.twitter.com/LoTWPiO328 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 7, 2025

BREAKING: A helicopter has crashed on a highway in California's Sacramento city, and multiple injuries are reported. Unconfirmed reports suggest the helicopter had taken off from a children's hospital. pic.twitter.com/cNa0K3fhTA — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 7, 2025

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: HELICOPTER CRASHES ON SACRAMENTO FREEWAY — MULTIPLE VICTIMS REPORTED A REACH medical helicopter crashed Monday evening on eastbound Highway 50 near Howe Avenue in Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed multiple victims, with at least three people… pic.twitter.com/3iyCfOvx1L — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

