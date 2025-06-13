Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, June 13, said that Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" against Iran. In a video statement, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces targeted Iran's "leading nuclear scientists" and nuclear sites under "Operation Rising Lion". "Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime," he added. The Israeli PM further said that Israel struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation program. This comes after explosions were heard in Iran's Natanz city, home to a key nuclear site. One video showed a nuclear facility on fire. Besides Natanz, Israeli forces also attacked Iran's capital early on Friday, June 13, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites. Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran.

Israel Launches 'Operation Rising Lion' Against Iran

JUST IN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has launched "Operation Rising Lion," says Israel targeted Iran's "leading nuclear scientists." "Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime." "We struck… pic.twitter.com/QZc32x2Pgi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2025

Explosions in Natanz City

BREAKING: Explosions in Natanz city, home to key nuclear site, video shows nuclear facility on fire pic.twitter.com/n81LLalK2W — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2025

Explosions Booming Across Tehran

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)