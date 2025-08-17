On Saturday, August 16, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that Hurricane Erin exploded in strength to a Category 5 storm in the Caribbean, rapidly powering up from a tropical storm in a single day. Although the compact hurricane's center is not expected to hit land, it has threatened to dump flooding rains as it grows larger. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), NHC said that Hurricane Erin is still a formidable Category 4 hurricane, which is undergoing structural changes. "Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Occuring Over Puerto Rico And The Virgin Islands," the post read. NHC further said that Category 4 Hurricane Erin passed to the north of Puerto Rico. As per the latest update, Hurricane Erin's outer rainbands are producing gusty winds and heavy rains across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Erin Live Tracking on Windy

NHC Shares Hurricane Erin Updates

Hurricane #Erin Advisory 23A: Erin'S Outer Rainbands Producing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rains Across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)