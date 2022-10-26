A horrifying incident has come to light from Kanpur where a woman, after a spat with her husband died by suicide. The more shocking thing was the husband kept recording a video of his wife committing suicide. The UP police have launched a probe into the matter and the husband is being quizzed. Meanwhile, police said that no complaint has been filed yet into the matter. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Two Bike-Borne Assailants in Bindapur While Returning Home (Watch Video).

Man Keeps Recording As Wife Hangs Self:

Kanpur ACP's Byte:

