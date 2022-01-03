The launch of the NASA's James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana next week may usher in a new era in astronomy as it gathers information on the universe's earliest stages, star formation, and whether planets beyond our solar system may be suitable for life.

ICYMI: Scientists plan to use the James Webb Space Telescope to learn about all phases of the universe's history dating back to just after the Big Bang event about 13.8 billion years ago, while also studying exoplanets as well as worlds closer to home https://t.co/pSbBBO0ZLX pic.twitter.com/oySE3K384t — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)