IKEA store was evacuated in UK’s Manchester as video footage shows customers being told to "leave immediately". Shoppers at the IKEA store in Ashton-under-Lyne were told to wait in the car parking as the store was placed in ‘lockdown’. Reports said that people heard alarms as made their way through the Ikea towards the car park exit. In the video footage the shoppers can be seen evacuating the building. The incident took place on February 9. Shoppers were however, allowed to re-enter the store nearly two hours later. UK’s Haunted Hotel Has a Creepy New Addition; Watch Video of the Spooky and Most Haunted Grace Doll in Action.

IKEA Store Evacuated in UK:

We got evacuated from @IKEAUK in Ashton Under Lyne just so scary!!. @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/6X3tZIUkqI — John Junior (@johnandcharlie_) February 9, 2023

Got evacuated as we was about to eat and try the meatballs at @IKEAUK in Ashton Under Lyne and we are all outside with so many other people, alarms going off and speaker system telling us to leave the building. Scary!! #ikea @MENnewsdesk @ShowbizKatieMEN pic.twitter.com/yczp2uYamV — John Junior (@johnandcharlie_) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)