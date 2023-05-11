In the latest development in the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday said that Imran Khan's arrest is completely unlawful. Notably, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered the government to produce Imran Khan within an hour at the Supreme Court. On May 9, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

Imran Khan's Arrest Is Completely Unlawful, Supreme Court

Breaking News 🚨 Imran Khan’s arrest is completely unlawful, Supreme Court. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 11, 2023

Produce Imran Khan Within an Hour

#BREAKING: Chief Justice of Pakistan orders the Pakistan Government to produce Imran Khan within an hour at the Supreme Court. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 11, 2023

