Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former PM Imran Khan was arrested after being found guilty in the Toshakhana case, reports Pakistan's Geo News. Earlier, a trial court sentenced Khan to jail for three years by a trial court on charges of illegally selling state gifts. He has also been disqualified from politics for five years, imposing a ban on his political activities. Imran Khan Convicted in Toshakhana Case: Pakistan's Former Premier Sentenced to Three Years in Prison on Corruption Charges.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested after found guilty in Toshakhana case, reports Pakistan's Geo News pic.twitter.com/3gQ7TTJ02x — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

BREAKING: Pakistan former PM Imran Khan arrested, gets 3-years jail in Toshakhana case; disqualified from politics for 5 years pic.twitter.com/gXMu0OmKsd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 5, 2023

