The government has constituted a seven-member special medical board which will remain standby for the medical examination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was arrested from Islamabad on Tuesday. The standby special medical board is consisted of senior medical doctors of Polyclinic Postgraduate Medical Institute. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

Imran Khan Arrested

#UPDATE | Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination, reports Pakistan's ARY News https://t.co/tYhXnLjkt2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)