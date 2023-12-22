Indian embassy in France has launched investigation after authorities grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying 300 Indian passengers on suspicion of ‘human trafficking’. The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates. The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing". The plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals, it said. France Grounds Plane Carrying Over 300 Indians Over Suspected Human Trafficking: Report.

France Grounds Plane Carrying Indians

French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers. — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) December 22, 2023

