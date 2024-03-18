Indian Consulate In New York on Monday expressed grief over the recent death of an Indian student in Boston and said the probe has ruled out foul play. "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston," India in New York said in an X post. The consulate said the parents of the deceased, Abhijeeth Paruchuru, are in touch with detectives, and the initial investigations have ruled out foul play. "@IndiainNewYork rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India. We remain in touch with local authorities and 🇮🇳🇺🇸community in the matter," the consulate added. US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Killed by Unidentified Assailants in Boston, Body Found Inside Car Within Forest.

Indian Student Dead in US

