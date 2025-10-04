Singapore courts on Friday sentenced Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, both from India, to five years and one month in prison, along with 12 strokes of the cane each, after they pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while robbing two sex workers. The men, who arrived in Singapore on April 24 for a vacation, were approached in Little India with contact details of two women offering sexual services. They lured the women to hotel rooms, physically assaulted them, and stole cash, jewellery, mobile phones, and passports. The second victim reported the crime the next day, leading to their arrest. Authorities highlighted the premeditated nature of the robbery and the violent tactics used. Singapore Shocker: Teacher Groomed Student, Had Sex With Her Before She Turned 16; Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail.

Indian Tourists Sentenced to Over 5 Years in Singapore

STORY | 2 Indian tourists sentenced to jail for robbing, assaulting sex workers in Singapore hotels Two men from India, accused of robbing and assaulting two sex workers in hotel rooms while holidaying in Singapore, were each sentenced to five years and one month in prison,… pic.twitter.com/PLVI5iOevR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2025

