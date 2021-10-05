Future Group-owned Future Retail Limited on Tuesday announced that it has terminated the agreement to open 7-Eleven stores in India. Future Retails said that the agreement was squashed as it will not be able to meet the target of opening stores and payment of franchisee fees. The agreement which is terminated was announced by both in 2019.

