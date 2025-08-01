Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted again on Friday night, sending an ash column over 10 kilometres into the sky. The eruption occurred at 8:48pm local time, according to the country’s volcanic agency. While no flight disruptions were immediately reported, authorities have warned residents to maintain a 6-7 km distance from the crater and stay alert for potential mudslides due to rain. Photos from the eruption showed lava cascading down the mountain, with volcanic lightning dramatically illuminating the ash plume. The volcano, which has erupted multiple times in recent months, previously forced international flight cancellations in July with an 18 km-high ash cloud. Lewotobi Laki-Laki, meaning “man” in Indonesian, is paired with the nearby Perempuan volcano—meaning “woman.” Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it highly prone to volcanic and seismic activity. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia: 24 Flights Cancelled As Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash 18 Kilometres Into Sky, Videos Surface.

Mount Lewotobi Erupts Again

BREAKING: Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, unleashing a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) ash plume lit by volcanic lightning pic.twitter.com/dI1DAMb27g — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 1, 2025

🚨 Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-Laki has erupted. You can see the volcanic lightning too 🌋⚡️👀 An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Nusa Tenggara occurred at 20:48 WITA. The ash column was observed to reach approximately 10,000 meters above the summit (±11,584 meters… pic.twitter.com/b8fjvP6rT9 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 1, 2025

