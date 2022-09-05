A video of murder of an accused inside a court in Iraq is going viral on social media. According to reports, a suspect who was detained on charges of "terrorism" was shot dead by a man inside Nineveh Criminal Court in Iraq's Mosul. The execution was caught on a surveillance camera. The video footage shows a man in black clothes killing the detainee. He was overpowered by police personnel soon after.

Detainee Awaiting Trial Shot Dead Inside Nineveh Criminal Court:

Surveillance cameras monitor the moment an accused was killed inside the #Nineveh Criminal Court.#Mosul #Iraq pic.twitter.com/o2mq89UdhS — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) September 4, 2022

