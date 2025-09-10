In a shocking twist to the brutal killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, a chilling one-minute, four-second audio clip of prime suspect Decarlos Brown Jr has emerged online. Speaking from jail for the first time since the murder, Brown can be heard making bizarre claims that “man-made materials” were implanted in his body, allegedly controlling his actions. He insists that these “materials” forced him to act against his will, calling for an investigation into what his body was “exposed to.” According to an X post, Brown accused the government of being behind the implantation. The disturbing claims have reignited discussions about his mental health, as he reportedly suffers from schizophrenia, a condition known to trigger delusions and hallucinations. Iryna Zarutska Murder: US President Donald Trump Demands 'Death Penalty' for Decarlos Brown Jr Who Stabbed 23-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee to Death on Train in North Carolina.

Iryna Zarutska Murder: Suspect Claims ‘Implanted Materials’ Controlled Him in First Jail Audio

🚨BREAKING: Decarlos Brown Jr. speaks from jail for the first time since the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska. He claims the government implanted “materials” in his body that made him commit the horrific crime. “The material. Put it like that. The material using my body. It's… pic.twitter.com/SxKNqbpNe5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2025

