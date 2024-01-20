An Israeli strike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence chief for Syria and his deputy, as well as two other Guards members, on Saturday, Iranian media reported. “The Revolutionary Guards’ Syria intel chief, his deputy and two other Guards members were martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel,” Iran’s Mehr news agency. Israeli Airstrike Hits Residential Building in Damascus, Iran Revolutionary Guards Official Killed (See Pic and Watch Video).

Israel Attacks Syria:

