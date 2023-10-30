Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza said that there was significant damage to its facility. According to news agency The Spectator Index, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza said that there has been "significant damage" to its facility amid nearby strikes. Meanwhile, loud explosions have been reported in Jenin, the West Bank, after reports of Israeli airstrikes on targets in the area. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Bombs Areas Close to Al Quds Hospital in Gaza (Watch Video).

Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza Damaged

BREAKING: The director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza says there has been 'significant damage' to the facility amid nearby strikes — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 30, 2023

