In a terror shooting attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, at least seven people have been wounded, with two victims in critical condition. Reportedly, the Magen David Adom ambulance service is treating the victims on site, before transporting them to hospital.  Security forces responded to the incident, resulting in the killing of at least two Palestinian gunmen. Medics and security forces are actively responding to the incident. Israel Terror Attack: One Shot at Light Rail Station in Jerusalem, Say Reports.

