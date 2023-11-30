In a terror shooting attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, at least seven people have been wounded, with two victims in critical condition. Reportedly, the Magen David Adom ambulance service is treating the victims on site, before transporting them to hospital. Security forces responded to the incident, resulting in the killing of at least two Palestinian gunmen. Medics and security forces are actively responding to the incident. Israel Terror Attack: One Shot at Light Rail Station in Jerusalem, Say Reports.

Emerging footage shows that a number of settlers are wounded following a resistance shooting operation in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/4Pfarjmfq8 — Angelo Giuliano (@angeloinchina) November 30, 2023

🔴 WATCH: The moment terrorists open fired in Jerusalem 8 wounded, terrorist neutralized 📹 — 27A pic.twitter.com/GAzxaQw58v — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 30, 2023

Reports of a terrorist attack at the entrance of Jerusalem. Two terrorists opened fire at a bus stop. At least 6 injured. Both terrorists have been terminated. pic.twitter.com/ceFK7GSIql — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 30, 2023

Moment when gunfire rang out at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/pEcyoPCzf0 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 30, 2023

🚨#Breaking : Scene of the Jerusalem shooting. Initial reports suggest two attackers have been killed 🕹️ Jerusalem- Israel 🇮🇱 Report: Israeli police say two suspects have been killed..📌 pic.twitter.com/r5BAiDp63Z — Black & White (@BuonJose11019) November 30, 2023

JUST IN: At least 6 people shot in Jerusalem, 2 attackers killed pic.twitter.com/YlzbXoKM7F — BNO News (@BNONews) November 30, 2023

