Today, May 6, Israel struck the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. A video going viral on social media shows massive black smoke covering the skies after Israel strikes Sanaa Airport in Yemen. The development comes after Israel's military issued a warning on social media for people in the area of Yemen's international airport to evacuate immediately. The warning issued by spokesperson Avichay Adraee came a day after Israel launched strikes against the Yemen-based Houthi rebels in retaliation for a missile strike on Israel's international airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday, May 5. On Sunday, Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was on its way to Israel when a missile, launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen, landed near Ben Gurion Airport. Israel Missile Attack: Air India Halts Flights to and From Tel Aviv After Houthi Rebels From Yemen Launch Missile Attack Near Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel Strikes Sanaa International Airport

BREAKING: Massive black smoke billows after Israel strikes Sanaa Airport in Yemen pic.twitter.com/YPuerQtpJ5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 6, 2025

