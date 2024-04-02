The World Central Kitchen on Tuesday, April 2, took to X, formerly Twitter and released a statement after a few of its aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. In its post, the World Central Kitchen said that members of their team were reportedly killed in an IDF attack while working to support their humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. "This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER," the post said. Earlier, Gaza medical officials confirmed that an Israeli airstrike killed four international aid workers working with the World Central Kitchen charity and their Palestinian driver. Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Medical Officials Say Israeli Strike Killed Four World Central Kitchen Aid Workers, Driver After Delivering Food.

This Is a Tragedy

We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER. — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)